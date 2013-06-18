American Audio at DJ Expo 2013

DJ EXPO 2013: Starting in 1985, as a supplier of lighting products to mobile entertainers, the Los Angeles-based ADJ Group has grown in to a diversified global enterprise that includes five successful companies (American DJ (ADJ), Elation Professional, Acclaim Lighting, American Audio, AD-Systems and Duratruss) which collectively provide lighting and audio products for home, architectural, stage, touring and mobile entertainment applications, as well as trussing for displays, events and stage productions.

With offices on five continents, the company has earned an international reputation for quality, reliability and unwavering loyalty to its retail partners. ADJ is still operated by its founders. With more than 250 employees the ADJ Group belongs to the world's largest entertainment electronics companies and continues to grow.

Its products have also been specified for many major concert tours, including John Mayer, Bon Jovi and Brad Paisley, American Idol, Brit Floyed, Deadmau5, Germanys Next Top Model, Supertalent, Madness, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and many more.

Famous clubs around the world use the reliable equipment such as Tette Club, City Nights, Fluxx, Rumor, Glass Lounge, Club Spice and Playhouse.

It's actively as well at high profile architectural applications, such as the Luxor and Venetian hotels in Las Vegas, Royal Caribbean International's Oasis of the Sea (the world's largest cruise ship) and at major attractions like Disneyland and Universal Studios theme park.

With a proven track record of filling orders on time and standing behind everything it sells, the ADJ Group can help put any venue in lights!

Download ADJ product brochure

ETR 1000 headphones

VMS 4.1

14 MXR