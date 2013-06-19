25 DJs tell us who is the greatest DJ of all time

“Carl Cox! I feel this exceptional guy has paved the way for us youngsters. Apart from that he is someone to look up to and known for his awesome sets, not just his productions (although these are very good - no disrespect meant).

"He was one of the first great artists to put electronic music on the map and is still rocking after being on the scene for over two decades - nothing but respect. The fact that he is into motorbikes (and particularly Ducatis) helps too.”