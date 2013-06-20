Bill Brewster on the modern DJ scene

DJ Expo 2013: Bill Brewster, legendary DJ and author of Last Night A DJ Saved My Life gives us a unique history lesson by playing us three tracks that influenced his DJ career. He also discusses his thoughts on EDM, the state of the current scene and the experiences that helped him improve the most as a DJ.

As well as dance music historian, editor of DJhistory.com and a world class DJ, Bill is also behind the first in a new compilation series After Dark, which has just been released on legendary afterhours compilations label Late Night Tales.

Find out more about Point Blank's range of DJ courses in London, from beginner to advanced.