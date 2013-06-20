10 of the best bags for DJs

Fusion has a range of different gig bags and isn't specifically a DJ brand. However, its attention to detail and willingness to try and solve many luggage conundrums for those who are shifting DJ kit caught our attention.

This is one of the smaller bags in the range, but is still big enough to house an Akai APC40 or Native Instruments S2 controller.

Bag open

Inside of the bag there's a small pouch at the bottom that can be unzipped at the outside front. A rainproof elasticated cover can be stretched over the bag to protect your contents from the rain or spilled drinks in the DJ booth.

The most impressive aspect of this bag is its un-zippable design, which enables you to lay the bag out flat when packing and unpacking. Plus, there are separate removable padded pouches for your MIDI controller. These also unzip fully open, meaning you won't be pulling off fader caps and rotary knobs as you drag your controller from your bag.

The only trade-off with this bag is weight, which, because of its luxurious build quality and robust, well-thought out design, is considerable. The empty bag is pretty heavy considering its size, and there's no real room for any overnight stuff. But, when you consider the competitive price, this is a fab bag that you would trust on the road with your DJ kit.