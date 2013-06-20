Pioneer Rekordbox: a beginners' guide

DJ Expo 2013: With the introduction of Pioneer's flagship CDJ-2000, the company also introduced a new analysis software, Rekordbox, to tackle the limitations of the device itself and to allow the industry-standard player to compete with the growing popularity of laptop DJing.

Pioneer looked at why DJs were flocking to software like NI's Traktor and realised that some DJs wanted to take much larger collections of music on the road than their CD wallets had allowed, they liked pre-preparing cue and loop points so they can perform more creative mixes and being able to quickly match tempos meant they could focus on performance aspects of their DJ sets.

Now that their flagship CDJ supported USB and SD cards, they needed something to help organise your files and playlists, analyse your collection and label your files for quick accessibility in the booth.

On the Rekord

In collaboration with French software company MixVibes, Pioneer created Rekordbox, an analysis, preparation and management software for your music collection. Rekordbox can be used to search for music files stored on your computer and create playlists, analyse files, adjust the grids, tempos and other metadata and set cue and loop points.

Rekordbox's functions vary depending on the Pioneer device you're using from the basic CDJ with USB support - the 350 - up to the high-end flagship model - the CDJ-2000 Nexus - but for the sake of this introduction, we're going to run you through the basic aspects of the software and get you up to speed with DJing with Rekordbox.