The 25 greatest DJs in the world today

DJ EXPO 2013: To celebrate the inaugural MusicRadar DJ Expo, we asked you (esteemed readers of MusicRadar and users of the internet) to nominate and vote for the greatest DJ in the world today.

We drew up a shortlist of 25 names from your suggestions (plus a couple of our office favourites) and let your votes decide the rest. Read on to find out the results - there's some predictable names in there, along with plenty of surprises and a few inevitably controversial figures. First up, at number 25...

It’s hard not to like San Francisco-based DJ and Dirtybird Records founder Claude VonStroke.

Behind the decks he exudes energy and excitement, which never fails to carry across into his ever-enjoyable sets of funk and hip-hop tinged house. As a DJ, he may not be quite as technical or flashy as some artists on this list but you’ll be hard pressed to find a more all-out likeable clubbing experience than one with VonStroke at the helm.

Check out Claude VonStroke releases on Beatport