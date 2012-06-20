In pictures: Armin van Buuren's studio

Armin van Buuren's CV explains it all. He’s had five Number 1 spots on the DJ Top 100, he regularly works the booth around the globe, playing to over 30,000 people, and he’s had commercial chart success - his album Imagine was the first dance record to go straight to Number 1 in the Dutch charts.

Starting out in a studio in his parent’s basement, he rode the trance train to international success, reaching Number 18 in the UK charts with Communication in 2000. His schedule hasn’t slowed since, with his weekly radio show A State of Trance reaching an estimated 25 million people worldwide. He also co-founded Armada Music, whose roster of trance royalty, including Paul van Dyk, Markus Schulz, ATB and Chicane, has gained it a huge global following.

All the while, his studio has progressed from a DAT-driven hardware-heavy cluttered basement to a fully in-the-box custom-treated facility. Now let's step inside...