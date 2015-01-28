The hottest new MIDI controllers and audio interfaces of NAMM 2015

NAMM 2015: Hardware synths might be big business again, but most studios (and many live setups) still feature a computer at their core.

As such, a MIDI controller (or two) and an audio interface remain must-buys. You might think that you're pretty much set in that department but, as ever, there are plenty of manufacturers out there who are seeking to tempt you with new and improved models.

Here are some of the NAMM 2015 controllers and interfaces that we're most looking forward to getting our hands on this year.