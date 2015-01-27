The hottest new hardware synths of NAMM 2015

NAMM 2015: If you thought that the hardware synth resurgence might be about to stall, the 2015 NAMM Show should have convinced you otherwise.

We got synths we were expecting (thanks, Korg and Roland), synths that came as a surprise (thanks, Dave Smith and, in a roundabout sort of way, Yamaha) and synths that didn't even look like synths (who else but Teenage Engineering?).

If you've been following our NAMM coverage over the past few days then none of this should come as news to you, but if you haven't - or you simply want to relive what was quite possibly been (and there's really no other word for it) the most 'synthtastic' trade show in history - then click on...