NAMM 2015: In Pictures - hands-on with the Prophet-6
The Prophet returns
NAMM 2015: News of Dave Smith’s reclaiming of the Sequential brand and launch of the Prophet-6 has spread around the 2015 NAMM Show like wildfire, and we’re here live at the show with a first look at the new vintage-inspired polysynth that’s on everyone's lips.
Feel the quality
Anyone who’s familiar with the classic stylings of its legendary predecessor will recognise the Prophet-6’s retro design, and it’s a pleasure to behold in the flesh. The synth oozes quality, inviting us to tweak its rotaries and play its fantastic four-octave keyboard.
Sound
Sonically, it outputs the blend of vintage tone and modern depth you’d expect from a synth featuring the Sequential/Prophet name, and plenty more besides.
Presets
After putting on headphones and playing with a few presets, we were instantly transported back several decades - with presets ranging from synth plucks and gorgeous modulating arpeggios to eerie pads and warbling drones that John Carpenter would be proud of.
Old meets new
The attack of the oscillators and filter envelopes is particularly snappy, and the modern stereo effects and features found on modern DSI offerings (including stereo distortion) ensure the synth brings something new to the table, too.
The verdict? A huge thumbs-up from us. Check out ourvideo of the Prophet-6 and specs here.