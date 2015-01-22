NAMM 2015: Update: Video of Sequential Prophet-6 in action

NAMM 2015: We were sort of expecting Dave Smith to rock up to the NAMM Show with a new synth, but the news that Yamaha has gifted him back the Sequential brand name ("To say that I'm grateful would be putting it mildly," says Smith) and that he's putting it on a sort-of-sequel to the legendary Prophet-5 has caught us off guard.

Explains Smith: "The Prophet-6 is a tribute to the original poly synth that started it all - the Sequential Prophet-5. But more importantly, it's the culmination of our effort to build the most awesome sounding, modern analog poly synth possible. It's not a reissue, it's vintage with a modern twist."

So, many of the Prophet-6's specs are similar to those of the P5 - it has a completely analogue signal path with discrete voltage controlled oscillators, filters, and amplifiers - but there are also enhancements.

There are additional modulation destinations, for example, and also a dual effects section, a multimode arpeggiator, and a polyphonic step sequencer with up to 64 steps. The keyboard is velocity-sensitive and supports aftertouch, and its four-octave size was chosen to satisfy both gigging and studio musicians.

Expect release in the second quarter of the year and a price of $2,799.

Expect release in the second quarter of the year and a price of $2,799.

Prophet-6 specs

Oscillators

Two newly designed, discrete VCOs per voice

Continuously variable wave shape (triangle, sawtooth, pulse, square) per oscillator

Pulse width per oscillator

Hard sync: oscillator 1 syncs to oscillator 2

Triangle sub-octave generator (oscillator 1) per voice

Low frequency mode (oscillator 2)

Keyboard tracking on/off (oscillator 2)

Oscillator slop amount for increased tuning instability, from subtle to extreme

Mixer

Oscillator 1 amount

Oscillator 1 sub-octave amount

Oscillator 2 amount

White noise amount

High-Pass Filter

Two-pole, resonant, high-pass filter per voice

Bi-polar filter envelope amount

Velocity modulation of envelope amount

Keyboard tracking: off, half, full

Low-Pass Filter

Four-pole, resonant, low-pass filter per voice, inspired by the original Prophet 5 filter

Filter can be driven into self-oscillation with the Resonance control

Bi-polar filter envelope amount

Velocity modulation of envelope amount

Keyboard tracking: off, half, full

Filter Envelope

Four-stage (ADSR) envelope generator

Amplifier envelope

Four-stage (ADSR) envelope generator

Velocity modulation of envelope amount

Low Frequency Oscillator

Five wave shapes: triangle, sawtooth, reverse sawtooth, square, and random (sample and hold)

Clock sync (internal or external MIDI clock)

Initial amount

Mod destinations: oscillator 1 frequency, oscillator 2 frequency, oscillator 1 and 2 pulse width, low-pass filter cutoff, high-pass filter cutoff

Poly Mod

Sources: filter envelope (bi-polar) and oscillator 2 (bi-polar)

Destinations: oscillator 1 frequency, oscillator 1 shape, oscillator 1 pulse width, low-pass filter cutoff, high-pass filter cutoff

Aftertouch

Source: channel (mono) aftertouch with bi-polar amount

Destinations: oscillator 1 frequency, oscillator 2 frequency, LFO amount, amplifier envelope amount, low-pass filter envelope amount, high-pass filter envelope amount

Clock

Master clock with tap tempo

BPM control and display

MIDI clock sync

Arpeggiator

Selectable note value: 16th note, 8th note triplet, 8th note, dotted 8th note, quarter note

One, two, or three octave range

Up, down, up/down, random, and assign modes

Sequencer

Polyphonic step sequencer with up to 64 steps and rests

Effects

Stereo analog distortion

Dual, 24-bit, 48 kHz digital effects, including: reverb (room, hall, plate, spring), delay (full bandwidth digital delay and emulated bucket brigade and tape delays), chorus, and phase shifter

Delay sync

True bypass maintains fully analog signal path when digital effects are off

Performance Controls

Full-sized, semi-weighted, 4-octave keyboard with velocity and aftertouch

Backlit pitch and mod wheels

Spring-loaded pitch wheel with selectable range per program (1 to 12 semitones up and down)

Transpose controls for an 8-octave range

Hold switch latches held notes on

Polyphonic glide (portamento)

Unison (monophonic) mode with configurable voice count, from one to all six voices, and key modes

Preset switch: when off, the front panel is live; what you see is what you hear

Patch Memory

500 user and 500 factory programs in 10 banks of 100 programs each

Direct program access, including Prophet 5-style single-button access to the current set of 10 programs

In/Out

Left/mono and right audio outputs (2 x 1/4" phone jack)

Headphone output (stereo, 1/4" phone jack)

MIDI in, out, and thru ports

USB for bidirectional MIDI communication

Low-pass filter cutoff expression pedal input

Volume expression pedal input

Sustain footswitch input

Sequencer start/stop footswitch input

Power

IEC AC power inlet for internal power supply

Operates worldwide on voltages between 100 and 240 volts at 50 to 60 Hz; 30 watts maximum power consumption

Physical Specs