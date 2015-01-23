NAMM 2015: Hands-on with Teenage Engineering PO Pocket Operators

NAMM 2015: Teenage Engineering's affordable Pocket Operator synths have created quite a stir at the 2015 NAMM Show, and we've just taken them for a test drive.

The PO-12 Rhythm (drum machine), PO-14 Sub (bass synth) and PO-16 Factory (lead/melody synth) each feature two small rotary knobs and 23 buttons housed on the front of a basic circuit board. Their quirky LCD screens display responsive images and characters familiar to '90s handheld games.

In action, the PO-12's blend of synthesised and sampled drum sources (16 in total) sound hard-hitting and characterful, and patterns can either be punched in and recorded live or sequenced via the 16-step sequencer. Parameter movements can all be recorded live into the sequence too - some cool grooves can be had by lengthening, shortening and pitching the hits throughout a pattern.