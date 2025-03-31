Is Sabrina Carpenter the world’s biggest Teenage Engineering fan? Please, please, please say that it’s true

Let’s face it: you’ve got to be pretty well-heeled to be able to afford one of Teenage Engineering’s flagship ‘Field’ synths, let alone both of them. In fact, maybe you’d have to be a huge pop star to have that kind of money - Sabrina Carpenter, for example.

Yes indeed; based on her most recent Instagram post, it seems that Carpenter is either a TE obsessive or currently in the vicinity of someone who is.

The evidence is sitting casually on slide 6 of a gallery of snaps taken in Italy, where she recently stopped off on her Short n’ Sweet tour. Here you’ll find a neatly arranged line-up of Teenage Engineering gear sitting 'uponeth' a wooden table.

In fact, Sabrina appears to have packed pretty much the entire Field product range. As well as an OP-1 and an OP-XY you’ll spot a CM-15 mic and a TP-7 recorder. All that’s missing is the TX-6 mini mixer, but you always forget to pack something when you go away, don’t you?

And, just to prove that she’s no TE elitist, Carpenter also has some of the company’s more affordable gear with her on her travels: a couple of Pocket Operators and a n EP-133 KO II groovebox, to be precise. And is that a pair of M-1 headphones we can spot? We’re pretty sure it is.

And you know what? The even better news for Carpenter is that she’s playing in Stockholm, Sweden this week (3 April), the city where Teenage Engineering is based. So if she wants to call in - maybe to pick up the Medieval version of the KO II so that she can start making some backstage bardcore - she has the ideal opportunity.