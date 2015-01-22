NAMM 2015: Korg announces SQ-1 hardware step sequencer

Image 1 of 3 Korg SQ-1: one small box; lots of possibilities. Click for more photos. Korg SQ-1 Image 2 of 3 Korg SQ-1 Image 3 of 3 Korg SQ-1

NAMM 2015: Korg has taken inspiration from its back catalogue once again to bring us the SQ-1 step sequencer, a new hardware device that's billed as an evolution of the SQ-10 sequencer that was launched as a partner for the original MS-20 in 1978.

This offers two channels of eight steps each. You can use these in a variety of modes - they can be run consecutively to create a 16-step sequencer, run in parallel or randomised, for example. As on Korg's Volcas, you can also change the function of the step buttons by hitting the Mode button, opening up a range of performance possibilities.

The SQ-1 also sports a good number of connectivity options. These include CV/GATE OUT channels, MIDI OUT and USB MIDI, littleBits out (to connect to the littleBits synth kit), plus the SYNC IN/OUT channel that enables you to connect to the Volca series and monotribe.

The SQ-1 has a sheet-metal body and can be powered over a USB bus or with two AA batteries.

Look out for this one in February priced at around £95. Find out more about the SQ-1 on the Korg website.