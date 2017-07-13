Summer NAMM 2017: Hotone lifts the lid on Xtomp Mini Bluetooth modelling effects pedal

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Hotone has announced the Xtomp Mini Bluetooth modelling effects pedal, a downsized version of its well-received, effect-rammed Xtomp, launched last year.

Offering over 140 effects for guitar and bass, the Xtomp Mini integrates with an iOS/Android/desktop app via Bluetooth/USB to load up new sounds.

Effects types span Amplifier, Cabinet, Distortion, Dynamic, Frequency, Modulation and Ambient, while Hotone’s Comprehensive Dynamic Circuit Modelling (CDCM) tech promises “larger and more complex modelling algorithms” than its rivals, for increased realism.

The Xtomp Mini is available now for $149.99. Head over to Hotone Audio for more info.

Features

Solid aluminum alloy stompbox design

Buffered bypass On/Off footswitch (100% pure analog signal path)

Six transparent parameter knobs with LEDs

CDCM technology generates realistic/natural tones and effects

24-bit A/D/A conversion

105dB signal-to-noise ratio

20Hz–20kHz frequency response

30+ amplifier/cabinet models

60+ pedal effect models

50+ Hotone original effects

Growing model/effects library (monthly updates)

Free mobile app (iOS and Android) for loading/managing firmware updates/effects via Bluetooth

Free desktop app (Windows and macOS) for loading/managing firmware updates/effects via USB port

9V DC (center negative) operation (power supply sold separately)