NAMM 2015: Tom Oberheim announces Two Voice Pro analogue synth

NAMM 2015: Tom Oberheim has put his name to some classic synths, but he claims that his favourite has always been the Two Voice.
In fact, he loves it so much that he's brought it back. The Two Voice Pro is similar to the 1975 original, but comes with a few upgrades.
We're hoping to find out more soon, but the great news is that the synth is shipping now priced at $3495. More on the Tom Oberheim website, but here are the all-important specs.
Tom Oberheim Two Voice Pro features
- Mini-Sequencer is enhanced - you still generate a sequence with the knobs ( up to 16 positions ) but you can store sequences from the knobs into flash memory
- Two sequences can be played simultaneously (or play one sequence while also playing on the keyboard, like the old one)
- After sequences are stored in flash memory, you can edit them to add 2-way, 3-way or 4-way ratcheting and you can program the gate length from zero (like a rest) up to almost the complete step length
- Sequences can be chained into songs, and each step in a song can be programmed for sequence number, transpose amount and number of repeats
- Sequencer syncs to Midi Clock
- Keyboard outputs velocity and pressure
- Each module (both SEMs, Mini-Sequencer, Keyboard Control) has mini-jack patch points (56 patchpoints)
- Pitch and Modulation wheels
- Pan pots
- Headphone output
- Separate Vibrato LFO