NAMM 2015: Roland (sort of) unveils the JD-XA hybrid polysynth

The worst kept secret at NAMM... Official details are yet to be announced, but we can make some pretty decent guesses from looking at that control panel. As with the 'officially' unveil JD-Xi, it's clear that there are both digital and analogue elements under the XA's hood. The XA looks like it'll be geared up for performance playing.

NAMM 2015: NAMM had been set aside for the birthing of Roland's JD-Xi, but it turns out the Big R was expecting twins! Potentially stealing the thunder of the mono-analogue-plus-twin-SuperNatural-synth hybrid comes - what is still rumoured to be - a four-voice analogue + digital monster.

The JD-XA was clearly visible at Roland's recently ended pre-show NAMM announcement, though no hands-on was given or any details announced. Still, there it was, on a stand with only a polite rope preventing the press from getting up close.

Our first spy pics are above and first glance indicates that it's a full four-voice analogue polysynth with analogue oscillators AND (in an important distinction from the cheaper, mini-keyed JD-Xi) an analogue filter too. Meanwhile the attractively priced, smaller Xi routes the analogue and digital sound engines through a digital filter on the way to output.

It's shaping up to be an exciting show. We'll be hands-on with this beast just as soon as Roland's guard is down...