NAMM 2015: Moog brings back three legendary large-format modular synthesizers

NAMM 2015: Sure, making music on your smartphone is easy, and you can't beat the portability factor, but if you want to make a statement old-school style, as in "Look at what a great roadie I've got," you can't go wrong with a vintage Moog synthesizer.



And lucky for you (provided you have a boatload of disposable cash), Moog has just announced that it's recommencing production of three of its most epic '70s large-format modular synthesizers on a limited-run basis: the System 55 (55 units till be available, priced at $55,000US), the System 35 (35 units will be available, priced at $22,000US) and the Model 15 (150 units will be available, priced at $10,000US).

Alongside these Moog Modular Systems will be the Sequencer Complement B Expansion Cabinet, an optional accompaniment to the System 35 and System 55 that offers the functionality of two 960 Sequential Controllers (this will set you back $8,500), and a 5-Octave duophonic keyboard ($799,00).

The launches of these 'new' modulars come after Moog announced a production version of the Keith Emerson modular in 2014. This can can be yours for $150,000.

Moog System 55

The Moog System 55 (shown above) modular synthesizer is a highly sophisticated and dynamic analog instrument comprised of 36 handcrafted modules and housed in 2 hand-finished solid walnut cabinets. This magnificent creation provides limitless sonic potential and inspiration, while delivering the depth and dimension of sound found only in a vintage Moog modular synthesizer. The System 55 comes equipped with the coveted 960 Sequential Controller for incorporating extensive rhythmic complexity into the creative process.