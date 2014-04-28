Moog announces Keith Emerson Modular System

"Nope, I can't believe it either." Keith Emerson shows off the recreation of his signature Modular.

Moog certainly knows how to work the April Foolery angle to suit its own ends. Back on 1 April 2008 it had the world in stitches with the 'announcement' of the Moog Guitar - which turned out to be real - and this year's All Fools' Day saw it break the news that it was recreating Keith Emerson's enormous Moog Modular, an even more ridiculous prospect.

But, again, it's happening: for three years, and in "one of its largest engineering undertakings," Moog has been painstakingly working to bring Emerson's monster synth back to life. And now, as the company celebrates 50 years since the first Moog synth, it's announced that it's releasing it.

The instrument was unveiled at last week's Moogfest 2014 festival - which featured Emerson as a headliner - and a "handful" of them will go into production.

Faithful recreation

"Using the original documentation as well as circuit board and art files for nearly every original Moog module, Moog Engineers have painstakingly recreated the original Emerson Modular System," says Moog Music.

"The new Emerson Moog Modular System is comprised of handcrafted Moog modules built from the original circuit designs and are true recreations of the originals, utilising the same hand assembly methods used in the Moog Music factory in Trumansburg, NY in 1969.

Keith emerson modular

"The modules in the new Emerson Moog Modular System are built just as the originals were, by hand-stuffing and hand-soldering components to circuit boards, and using traditional wiring methods. Even the front panels are photo-etched aluminium (a rare process now), which is the classic and durable, look of vintage Moog modules."

There's no public word on a price or release date (it's probably the case that if you need to ask how much, you can't afford it), though you can put your enquiries to Moog Music directly if you're seriously interested. We're just seriously amazed.