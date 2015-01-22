NAMM 2015: M-Audio announces Deltabolt 1212 Thunderbolt audio interface

NAMM 2015: M-Audio is getting into the Thunderbolt game with the Deltabolt, a 12-channel audio interface that the company claims makes the most of its super-fast connection.

"Deltabolt 1212's superior preamps mean that recordings and bi-directional data transfers processed through the Delta Bolt 1212 have far better sound quality than previous audio interfaces, an invaluable benefit for users to whom ultimate audio quality is paramount," reckons M-Audio.

The company also says: "Deltabolt's output DACs are 32-bit, giving Deltabolt another sonic advantage - the ability to operate at 32-bit/192kHz through the Thunderbolt link, compared to conventional competitive units that are limited to 24-bit/96kHz."

Other features of the Deltabolt 1212 include:

Software control panel with iOS remote control over each submix

Full duplex 12-input and 12-output simultaneous recording in a compact desktop form factor

Headphone output with audio control panel for custom mixes and monitoring

2 inputs with selectable line/instrument inputs when using the Octane-X preamps

8 channels in and 8 channels out with DB-25 connectors for the ultimate flexibility in tailoring to your studio

Deltabolt 1212 will ship in the third quarter of 2015 priced at £300. Find out more on the M-Audio website.