NAMM 2015: Roland introduces Aira MX-1 'performance mixer'

Image 1 of 2 The Aira MX-1: use it with your Aira instruments, and other stuff, too. Roland Aira MX-1 Image 2 of 2 The rear view. Roland Aira MX-1

NAMM 2015: If you're an Aira fan running the TR-8, VT-3, TB-3 and System-1 simultaneously in sync while tweaking a tune out of them, your prayers have just been answered. The new similarly-styled MX-1 fixes all potential problems, operating as one central control for all your green 'n' black boxes.

The MX-1 makes no sound itself, being what Roland is calling a 'performance optimised mixing instrument', and while it's clearly ideal for use with multiple Airas, it can be used as a digital mixer (with six analogue ins on the back), or as a control surface (with the knobs and sliders all assignable to CCs) as well. In fact, Roland is so keen to stress its multiple uses that the company stopped short of edging the unit in Aira-green, despite the similar styling.

Control of each of your Airas comes via four dedicated 'Aira Only' USB connections on the back which allow you to hook up your kit with a single cable each. The USB carries sync and control information from the MX-1 to the connected Airas, while also carrying audio back to its mixer and extensive filter and effects sections. There's even an external effects send and return for you to get your old outboard involved.

It's worth 'noting' that the MX isn't a sequencer, and all note info is supplied via the patterns onboard your Airas or via a laptop connected to the MX (via a fifth USB socket) running your DAW of choice. So that's all your other synths, your DAW output and your Airas all in one place, ready for tweaking with the MX-1 before being outputted as a mixed stereo out via its built-in audio interface.

The onboard effects - including DJ-styled filters and Aira's trademark Scatter - can be programmed and sequenced via a TR-style 16-step interface which runs alongside the musical patterns being played elsewhere. In action, it's a highly tweakable fast track to brand new performance possibilities.

The MX-1 looks like the perfect partner for an extended Aira setup and a state-of-the-art digital mixer (with built-in effects and interface). Or it's a super-tactile mix/synth tweaking control surface, with a further option to take hands-on control of 18 channels of DAW output.

Price is TBC; check out the Roland website for more.

Roland Aira MX-1 feature highlights