NAMM 2015 VIDEO: Roland introduces Super UA "next generation" audio interface

NAMM 2015: Supporting both 1-bit DSD and 32-bit PCM playback, Super UA is Roland's new "audiophile-grade" audio interface.

Offering 4-in/4-out operation on XLR and 1/4-inch jacks, it promises low-latency performance and sports a multi-function knob with an LED surround. The main unit is accompanied by an I/O module; this can be detached and left in your studio when hit the road, leaving you with just a portable 2-in/2-out interface.

Specs are below, and you can hear more about it in the video above and on the Roland website.

Roland super ua

Roland Super UA features