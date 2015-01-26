NAMM 2015 VIDEO: Roland introduces Super UA "next generation" audio interface

NAMM 2015: Supporting both 1-bit DSD and 32-bit PCM playback, Super UA is Roland's new "audiophile-grade" audio interface.
Offering 4-in/4-out operation on XLR and 1/4-inch jacks, it promises low-latency performance and sports a multi-function knob with an LED surround. The main unit is accompanied by an I/O module; this can be detached and left in your studio when hit the road, leaving you with just a portable 2-in/2-out interface.
Specs are below, and you can hear more about it in the video above and on the Roland website.
Roland Super UA features
- Audiophile sound quality with 1-bit DSD and 32-bit PCM playback
- Four inputs and four outputs with XLR and 1/4-inch connectors
- Die-cast metal construction with simple, solid controls and smooth metering
- Includes 1/4-inch and 1/8-inch jacks for headphones
- Flexible design allows for mobile use without having to disconnect studio mics and monitors
- Large multi-function knob and recessed, illuminated buttons provide quick access to input and output levels
- Clean, quiet operation with stunning clarity and dynamic range
- Low-latency ASIO and Core Audio drivers