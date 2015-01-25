NAMM 2015 VIDEO: Demo and hands-on with Launchpad Pro

Various mixer functions, instruments and effects can be altered mid-performance, speedily accessed by holding down one of the bottom circular buttons. The vertical pads on that row light up, representing 1 through 127 from bottom to top.

By tapping on a value, the vertical bar will jump to that position; harder taps cause the parameter to jump immediately to that position, whereas lighter pressure causes a slow fade up or down to that value, which we found particularly useful for smooth volume fade-ins/outs and slower filter sweeps.

You can then simply hit the record button on the bottom right to print any changes into Live as you perform. Undo, delete, quantise, metronome, duplicate and double buttons on the left edge provide immediate access to key functions, preventing the need for screen-staring.