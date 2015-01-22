NAMM 2015: Arturia lifts the lid on AudioFuse interface

Image 1 of 4 Compact, but well-stocked with I/O Arturia AudioFuse Image 2 of 4 Front panel Arturia AudioFuse Image 3 of 4 Rear panel Arturia AudioFuse Image 4 of 4 The interface has got its hat on... Arturia AudioFuse

NAMM 2015: Arturia has been teasing its forthcoming audio interface since late last year, and today it's finally unveiled it in all its leather-topped glory.

AudioFuse is a relatively compact 14-in/14-out interface, offering 24-bit AD/DA conversion with a sampling rate of up to 192kHz. Despite its relatively diminutive size, the unit offers an impressive range of I/O options. On the front are a pair of main XLR/balanced jack inputs, which connect to a set of low noise DiscretePro pre-amps, along with two headphone outputs. Around the back these are joined by another pair of jack ins, a phono input, four jack outs, ADAT in/out, S/PDIF in/out, WordClock in/out and MIDI in/out. There's also a trio of USB ports, making the unit a handy hub for other USB equipped gear.

The top panel offers a variety of control features, with highlights including A/B speaker switching, a talkback function via a built-in mic, separate master and monitor mix controls and an option to engage 'soft analogue clipping'.

The whole unit is housed in a metal chassis and comes with a striking leather top case (hat?), which makes the whole thing look like a very high-end lunchbox.

AudioFuse has been designed to work with a variety of software platforms, and Arturia state that the interface can be used with iOS and Android devices, as well as Mac and PC.

AudioFuse is due to arrive during spring 2015, priced at a RRP of €549/$599. Head to Arturia's website for more details.