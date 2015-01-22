NAMM 2015: Arturia unveils BeatStep Pro step sequencer/controller

NAMM 2015: If you've have told us a few years ago that hardware step sequencers would soon be back in vogue we'd have laughed in your face, but as more and more of us re-embrace hardware, their popularity is very much on the rise.
At NAMM, Korg has announced the SQ-1, and now Arturia is bringing you a pumped-up version of its BeatStep step sequencer/controller, known as BeatStep Pro.
Sporting two monophonic step sequencers (with up to 64 steps per sequence), a 16-track drum sequencer (that's one track per pad) and a wealth of connectivity options, it's designed to integrate with a wide range of analogue and digital gear. And, of course, it can also be used as a MIDI controller for your DAW.
Specs are below, and you can read the full story on the Arturia website. BeatStep Pro will ship in the Spring priced at $299/€249.
Arturia BeatStep Pro main features
2 monophonic step sequencers
- Up to 64 steps per sequence
- Note, velocity and gate time settings per step
- Note tie
16-track drum sequencer (one track per pad)
- MIDI controller mode
- Fully customizable for knobs, step buttons and velocity and pressure sensitive pads
- Send MIDI CC, note data, program changes
- 16 Projects, each with 16x2 sequences, 16 drum sequences and a controller map.
- Performance controls
- Randomizer with Amount and Probability settings
- Real-time looper/roller touch strip
- Independent swing amount per sequence
- Touch sensitive knobs
- Tap Tempo
Connectivity
- CV/GATE outputs (1 volt per octave CV, 10 volt gates)
- 8 drum gate outputs
- Clock sync with multiple standards
- MIDI In/Out with supplied MIDI adaptors
- USB class compliant
- Kensington lock