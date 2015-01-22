NAMM 2015: Arturia unveils BeatStep Pro step sequencer/controller

NAMM 2015: If you've have told us a few years ago that hardware step sequencers would soon be back in vogue we'd have laughed in your face, but as more and more of us re-embrace hardware, their popularity is very much on the rise.

At NAMM, Korg has announced the SQ-1, and now Arturia is bringing you a pumped-up version of its BeatStep step sequencer/controller, known as BeatStep Pro.

Sporting two monophonic step sequencers (with up to 64 steps per sequence), a 16-track drum sequencer (that's one track per pad) and a wealth of connectivity options, it's designed to integrate with a wide range of analogue and digital gear. And, of course, it can also be used as a MIDI controller for your DAW.

Specs are below, and you can read the full story on the Arturia website. BeatStep Pro will ship in the Spring priced at $299/€249.

Arturia BeatStep Pro main features

2 monophonic step sequencers

Up to 64 steps per sequence

Note, velocity and gate time settings per step

Note tie

16-track drum sequencer (one track per pad)

MIDI controller mode

Fully customizable for knobs, step buttons and velocity and pressure sensitive pads

Send MIDI CC, note data, program changes

16 Projects, each with 16x2 sequences, 16 drum sequences and a controller map.

Performance controls

Randomizer with Amount and Probability settings

Real-time looper/roller touch strip

Independent swing amount per sequence

Touch sensitive knobs

Tap Tempo

Connectivity

CV/GATE outputs (1 volt per octave CV, 10 volt gates)

8 drum gate outputs

Clock sync with multiple standards

MIDI In/Out with supplied MIDI adaptors

USB class compliant