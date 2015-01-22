More

NAMM 2015: Arturia unveils BeatStep Pro step sequencer/controller

NAMM 2015: If you've have told us a few years ago that hardware step sequencers would soon be back in vogue we'd have laughed in your face, but as more and more of us re-embrace hardware, their popularity is very much on the rise.

At NAMM, Korg has announced the SQ-1, and now Arturia is bringing you a pumped-up version of its BeatStep step sequencer/controller, known as BeatStep Pro.

Sporting two monophonic step sequencers (with up to 64 steps per sequence), a 16-track drum sequencer (that's one track per pad) and a wealth of connectivity options, it's designed to integrate with a wide range of analogue and digital gear. And, of course, it can also be used as a MIDI controller for your DAW.

Specs are below, and you can read the full story on the Arturia website. BeatStep Pro will ship in the Spring priced at $299/€249.

Arturia BeatStep Pro main features

2 monophonic step sequencers

  • Up to 64 steps per sequence
  • Note, velocity and gate time settings per step
  • Note tie

16-track drum sequencer (one track per pad)

  • MIDI controller mode
  • Fully customizable for knobs, step buttons and velocity and pressure sensitive pads
  • Send MIDI CC, note data, program changes
  • 16 Projects, each with 16x2 sequences, 16 drum sequences and a controller map.
  • Performance controls
  • Randomizer with Amount and Probability settings
  • Real-time looper/roller touch strip
  • Independent swing amount per sequence
  • Touch sensitive knobs
  • Tap Tempo

Connectivity

  • CV/GATE outputs (1 volt per octave CV, 10 volt gates)
  • 8 drum gate outputs
  • Clock sync with multiple standards
  • MIDI In/Out with supplied MIDI adaptors
  • USB class compliant
  • Kensington lock