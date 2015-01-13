NAMM 2015: Akai Advance MIDI keyboards promise "unprecedented" plugin control

Image 1 of 3 The Advance 61 is the largest of the three keyboards. Click through to see the other models. Akai Advance 61 Image 2 of 3 Advance 49. Akai Advance 49 Image 3 of 3 Advance 25. Akai Advance 25

NAMM 2015: Are MIDI keyboards getting smarter? First came Native Instruments' Komplete Kontrol S Series, which offers tight integration with the company's own Komplete software bundle, and now Akai is claiming that it can 'unite' all of your plugin instruments with its Advance range.

This includes 25, 49, and 61-note models, each of which features a 4.3-inch colour display. The idea is to "fuse the power of software instruments with the live playability of a keyboard workstation," giving you a more hands-on experience than in the past.

So how does it work? The theory is that all of your plugins are controller by a single application - Akai's Virtual Instrument Player (VIP) - which itself can operate as a plugin in your DAW or be used standalone. This, it appears, is in charge of mapping controls to those on the Advance hardware: each keyboard comes with eight endless and continuously variable knobs, eight backlit velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads, and a range of other controls.

The screen itself promises "1:1 access" to your selected instrument, while dedicated buttons enable you to browse your catalogue of sounds. The VIP software, meanwhile, offers plenty of performance-friendly features, and comes with a large library of content (you'll be able to buy more from the VIP store).

The Advance 25, 49 and 61 will be available in the Spring and have retail prices of $400, $500 and $600 respectively. Find out more on the Akai Pro website.

Advance keyboard series highlights

Keyboards for advanced virtual instrument performance

Integrated 4.3-inch high-resolution full-colour screen with dedicated interface buttons

Screen provides 1:1, real-time feedback of plugin parameters

Available in 25-, 49-, and 61-key sizes

Includes Virtual Instrument Player software for unprecedented virtual instrument preset management, control mapping and multi patch creation

Premium, semi-weighted velocity-sensitive keybed with aftertouch

8 large, endless and continuously variable control knobs

8 velocity- and pressure-sensitive MPC pads with RGB illumination

Dedicated pad bank, transport control, octave, and performance buttons

Note repeat, time-division, pattern arpeggiator, and tap-tempo buttons

Rubberised Pitch and Modulation wheels

Expression pedal and footswitch inputs

USB and 5-pin MIDI Input/Output for use with any MIDI capable software or hardware

Also functions as a standalone controller

Includes a 16GB download with more than 10,000 sounds from leading virtual instruments from AIR

Music Technology, SONiVOX and Prime Loops.

Virtual Instrument Player software highlights