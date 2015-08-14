M-Audio cracks the Code and releases new MIDI controller keyboards

It's taken a while - the original announcement came at NAMM 2015 back in January - but M-Audio has finally released its new Code range of MIDI keyboards.



With its Mondrian-esque design, the Code Series is certainly striking. As is often the case, there are 25-, 49- and 61-note models, all of which share some common specs:

Smooth-feel, semi-weighted keybed with aftertouch

16 velocity-sensitive pads with LED feedback

Touch pad for X/Y axis control

USB Bus powered for portability and ease of use

5-Pin MIDI Input, and Output jacks allowing you to control your favourite synths

Assignable pitch & mod wheels, knobs, faders, buttons (with macro ASCII support), and transport control with Mackie Control and HUI modes

Split keyboard with four assignable zones

Expression and Sustain pedal inputs

6-digit LED display

Each keyboard also ships with a software bundle that includes Ableton Live Lite, AIR Music Technology Loom and Hybrid 3. Automatic mapping to a range of popular DAWs is promised.

Prices are £150/$299 for the Code 25, £190/$349 for the Code 49 and £230/$399 for the Code 61. Find out more on the M-Audio website.