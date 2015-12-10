The 9 best headphones of 2015
9. Flare Audio R2 Pro
The ballot box has been closed and all the votes counted in Future Music’s Gear of the Year Reader Poll 2015.
We can finally reveal the best headphones of 2015, as voted for by you.
Our verdict
“The titanium R2 Pros are amazing if pricey, but an aluminium pair is available at a third of the price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Flare Audio R2 Pro
BUY: Flare Audio R2 Pro currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
8. Fostex RP Series
Our verdict
“Sturdy in body and sound with an excellent mid-range focus and smooth fatigue-free highs.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fostex RP Series
BUY: Fostex RP Series currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
7. Pioneer HRM-7
Our verdict
“Professional quality headphones for studio set-ups at all levels, with dynamic and detailed sound.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer HRM-7
BUY: Pioneer HRM-7 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
6. M-Audio HDH50
Our verdict
“With the impressive HDH50s M-Audio align themselves with the likes of AKG and Sennheiser.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio HDH50
BUY: M-Audio HDH50 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
5. Pioneer HDJ-700
What they say
“Whether you’re DJing at home, in the club or auditioning your music on the go, the HDJ-700s adapt to all contexts. “Taking inspiration from our top-flight range, these headphones come in a sleek, lightweight aluminium design, outputting crisp and clear sound that’s engineered to strongly reproduce low and mid-level frequencies.”
Find out more: Pioneer HDJ-700
BUY: Pioneer HDJ-700 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
4. Blue Mo-Fi
What they say
“Mo-Fi is the first headphone that combines a built-in audiophile amplifier with custom matched drivers so you can hear even more from your music. Thanks to the built-in amplifier, Mo-Fi delivers elite audiophile performance and sound quality on every device—from studio gear to laptops, tablets and even your phone.”
Find out more: Blue Mo-Fi
BUY: Blue Mo-Fi currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
3. Audio-Technica R70x
Our verdict
“A lovely balance of comfort and sound quality create headphones that can help craft great mixes as well as be a joy to kick back and just listen to.”
5 out of 5
Find out more: Audio-Technica R70x
Full review coming soon.
BUY: Audio-Technica R70x currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
2. AKG K181 DJ UE
Our verdict
“They won't be to everyone's taste, but these are an admirable set of DJ headphones at a good price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AKG K181 DJ UE
BUY: AKG K181 DJ UE currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
1. Audio-Technica M70x
Our verdict
“A comfortable design that has the power and durability to meet the demands of performers and DJs.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio-Technica M70x
BUY: Audio-Technica M70x currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Want to know more?
Read more about your favourite producers, DJs and gear every month in Future Music magazine, available in all good newsagents and in print and digital from myfavouritemagazines.