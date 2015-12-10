The 9 best headphones of 2015

The ballot box has been closed and all the votes counted in Future Music’s Gear of the Year Reader Poll 2015.

We can finally reveal the best headphones of 2015, as voted for by you.

Our verdict

“The titanium R2 Pros are amazing if pricey, but an aluminium pair is available at a third of the price.”

4.5 out of 5

