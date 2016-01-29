SampleRadar: 280 free distorted drum loop samples

Clean beats are all well and good, but there are times when you need the character that only distortion can provide.

To save you the bother of roughing-up your rhythms, we've put together this fine collection of distorted drum loops, all of which have undergone some kind of out-of-the-box processing.

What you need to know

The distorted drum loop samples are divided into seven folders, each of which is labelled based on the tempo of the samples contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The distorted drum loop samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

85bpm

110bpm

125bpm

130bpm

170bpm

Distorted drum loop samples: click to download

Distorted drum loop samples (109MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

