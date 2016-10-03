New tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2016)
DropX Beatskillz
It's been a month of superb software and mouth-watering hardware for MusicRadar’s tech team. We’re talking everything from Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-RZ controller to FXpansion's Geist2.
Here, we look back at everything tech-related that was reviewed on MusicRadar in September, starting with DropX from Beatskillz.
MusicRadar's verdict
"DropX is admirably simple in implementation and usage, making light work of repeats and stutter edits for any and all compositional purposes.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Beatskillz DropX
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
AudioThing SR-88
MusicRadar's verdict
"In terms of authenticity, AudioThing's virtualisation does the business and lands at a fair price.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioThing SR-88
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Vir2 Aeris
MusicRadar's verdict
"Although a tad (not as much as you might assume) hemmed in by its short range of articulations, Aeris sounds gorgeous and takes you to places far beyond the conventionally choral.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vir2 Aeris
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: Vir2 Aeris currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Output Movement
MusicRadar's verdict
"An inventive device with a firm rhythmic angle, Movement will leave your sounds fresh, vibrant and full of life.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Output Movement
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: Output Movement currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Kush Audio Omega Transformers
MusicRadar's verdict
"Omega Transformer Models N and A do an amazing job of warming up frosty mixes at a great price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kush Audio Omega Transformers
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Acustica Audio Pink
MusicRadar's verdict
"If you've got the machine to handle it, Pink will blow you away with its stunning analogue emulation and gorgeous tone.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Pink
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audiority Polaris
MusicRadar's verdict
"More of a sound-design and special FX 'verb, Polaris successfully combines retro soul with modern functionality, at a reasonable price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audiority Polaris
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Positive Grid Pro Series Studio EQ
MusicRadar's verdict
"A trio of analogue-inspired and beautifully designed EQs that successfully shun slavish emulation in favour of modern flexibility.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Positive Grid Pro Series Studio EQ
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Make Noise 0-Coast
MusicRadar's verdict
"A fantastic way to get quickly immersed in the realm of modular synthesis without the hassle of lugging a huge case around.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Make Noise 0-Coast
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Aira Modular Customizer Software
MusicRadar's verdict
"The new modules that come with the Customizer software expand the usefulness of Roland's cable-friendly Eurorack boxes.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Modular Customizer Software
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Roland Aira Modular Customizer Software currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Pioneer rekordbox DJ Software
MusicRadar's verdict
"Fully featured, flexible and boasting unrivalled cross- platform compatibility, rekordbox is already looking like a serious contender.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer rekordbox DJ Software
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Pioneer rekordbox DJ Software currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Pioneer DDJ-RZ DJ Controller
MusicRadar's verdict
"A pro-level DJ controller at a pro-level price. It might be expensive but the RZ is a seriously well-equipped piece of kit.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DDJ-RZ DJ Controller
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Pioneer DDJ-RZ DJ Controller currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Nektar Impact GX49
MusicRadar's verdict
"While basic, the GX49 speeds up everyday DAW tasks and won't break the bank either.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nektar Impact GX49
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
BUY: Nektar Impact GX49 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Sugar Bytes Factory
MusicRadar's verdict
"An innovative, esoteric synth that's still easy to use and quick, Factory is one that sound designers and modulation nuts will love.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Factory
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: Sugar Bytes Factory currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
FXpansion Geist2
MusicRadar's verdict
"Geist2 delivers enough self-contained sample-based grooveboxery to keep you building beats for years to come.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion Geist2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
BUY: FXpansion Geist2 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
A.O.M Invisible Limiter G2
MusicRadar's verdict
"This transparent limiter is now even more flexible and versatile, with Expert Mode and some well considered new features. We'd love to see multiband processing, though.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: A.O.M Invisible Limiter G2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Lethal Audio Lethal
MusicRadar's verdict
"With a bit of work, Lethal could easily score 4.5, but as it stands, it's still a very good dance music ROMpler with a top-notch library.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lethal Audio Lethal
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sample Magic Stacker
MusicRadar's verdict
"Successfully differentiating itself from the competition, Stacker is an amazing drum design plugin that we can't get enough of.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Magic Stacker
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)