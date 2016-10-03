New tech gear of the month: review round-up (October 2016)

It's been a month of superb software and mouth-watering hardware for MusicRadar’s tech team. We’re talking everything from Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-RZ controller to FXpansion's Geist2.

Here, we look back at everything tech-related that was reviewed on MusicRadar in September, starting with DropX from Beatskillz.

MusicRadar's verdict

"DropX is admirably simple in implementation and usage, making light work of repeats and stutter edits for any and all compositional purposes.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Beatskillz DropX

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)