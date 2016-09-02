AudioThing SR-88 review

In terms of authenticity, AudioThing's virtualisation does the business and lands at a fair price.

This cheap and cheerful drum machine bundles the sampled sounds of 80s classic the Sound Master Memory Rhythm SR-88 into an intuitive interface, complete with its own step sequencer.

SR-88 has five sound channels: Kick, Snare, Cymbal and two HiHats

(HiHat 2 in fact being the sound of the original hardware's snare drum triggered in pattern edit mode).

Each sound has Pan, Decay, Pitch and Volume controls, and their mixed output runs through a 12dB/octave low-pass filter, then overdrive, reverb and compressor effects.

The sequencer runs up to 32 steps, and as well as a regular Randomize button on every sequencer lane, there's also the option to have individual lanes randomise every time the sequence cycles back round to step 1 - very jazz. Sequences can also be dragged from the GUI into the host DAW as MIDI clips.

SR-88 is fun to work with and very easy to use, and the only issue is that the SR-88 itself just doesn't sound very nice these days - 'small' and 'cheap' are the operative words.