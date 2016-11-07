New tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2016)
Sonic Faction Tricky Traps
MusicRadar's tech reviewers have been spending their time playing with plugins and pad-based hardware recently, which is just how they like it.
Here's a look at everything our tech team reviewed during October. Up first, Sonic Faction’s Tricky Traps.
MusicRadar's verdict
"Tricky Traps is a fantastic and cohesive electronic music production toybox, especially for Push/Launchpad owners.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Faction Tricky Traps
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
HoRNet Plugins TrackUtility Mk2
MusicRadar's verdict
"A handy addition to any producer's arsenal, and, at 99c, a 'might-as-well' upgrade for owners of v1.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet Plugins TrackUtility Mk2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
SampleScience AdLibXRom
MusicRadar's verdict
"Cheap and cheerful it may be, in terms of both sound and design, but AdLibXRom does a solid job of bringing the YM3812 back to life for the plugin generation.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SampleScience AdLibXRom
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Plugin Boutique StereoSavage
MusicRadar's verdict
"With its streamlined interface, impressive ability to stereoise, and its empowering LFO, StereoSavage is a plugin that any producer could find many uses for.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Plugin Boutique StereoSavage
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
D16 Group PunchBox
MusicRadar's verdict
"There's quite possibly no conceivable kick drum sound for electronic music that PunchBox couldn't create!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D16 Group PunchBox
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Pioneer DJ Toraiz SP-16
MusicRadar's verdict
"Some firmware refinement is needed to justify its price, but there's a lot to like about this inspiring and intuitive standalone sampler.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJ Toraiz SP-16
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Maschine Jam
MusicRadar's verdict
"Jam is a great, creative controller in its own right, but it's best used as a counterpoint to the existing Maschine hardware.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Maschine Jam
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Hercules DJ Control Instinct P8
MusicRadar's verdict
"Not bad on its own merits but in a highly competitive entry-level market there are simply too many better alternatives.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hercules DJ Control Instinct P8
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Antelope Audio Zen Tour
MusicRadar's verdict
"If you want a high-quality interface for studio, rehearsals and gigs you have to look at this.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Antelope Audio Zen Tour
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dreadbox Hades Bass Synthesizer
MusicRadar's verdict
"The Hades is a fairly straightforward monosynth, but it's well-designed and packs some serious low-end punch.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dreadbox Hades Bass Synthesizer
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Universal Audio Ampeg B-15N
MusicRadar's verdict
"It may not deliver all the bass tones you need, but B-15N beautifully captures that classic retro sound, transforming your clean DI into something totally mix-ready.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Ampeg B-15N
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
112dB Cascade
MusicRadar's verdict
"It might not be the gamechanger it thinks it is, but Cascade is a synth that lovers of hefty pads and animated textures should try out.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 112dB Cascade
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)