New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2013)
Axis Plugins Match EQ
"A great addition to the Axis roster, Match EQ does what it claims effectively, though it should be handled with care."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
Zynaptiq Unfilter
"A powerful sonic weapon for evening out wonky mixes and recordings, but one that needs to be wielded responsibly."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
Korg Volca Keys
"The Volca synth is revolutionary at this price point. Everybody should own one!"
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
IK Multimedia iRig Pro
"It might be on the pricey side, but the iRig Pro could meet all your iOS interfacing requirements at a stroke."
4 out of 5
EastWest Stormdrum 3
"Stormdrum 3 combines stellar sounds with exceptional playability. For big, beautiful drums and percussion, you simply won't find better."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
UVI WaveRunner
"A huge collection of bright, bold, up-front patches. You'll certainly get plenty of mileage out of WaveRunner's lovingly curated archive of classic sounds."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
Klanghelm DC8C 2
"A compressor for all seasons at a price for all wallets."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
HoRNet 3Xover
"The range of corrective and creative uses this thing can be put to is endless… An essential."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
IK Multimedia iKlip Stand
"The iKlip Stand is a great mounting solution for the iPad musician. If only the claw was adjustable."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 196)
Korg Volca Beats
"Perfect for producers that are tight on space but want quality analogue drums without breaking the bank."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
Focusrite Scarlett 18i8
"Stylish and, by incorporating twin discrete headphone outs, well suited to modern working practices."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
AKG C1000 S
"A sound choice for a dependable and affordable all-rounder small-diaphragm condenser."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
Liine LiveControl 2 for iPad
"Futuristic and practical, flexible and portable, this is an Ableton Live controller everybody should try."
5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
Yamaha HS Series monitors
"A classic Yamaha look but with improved performance for today's studios."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
Novation Bass Station II
"They say never go back, but Novation has and we're all the better for it. Cheers!"
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
Stanton DJC.4
"The perfect partner for Virtual DJ users, and a great feature-packed option for entry-level controller DJs."
3.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
Focusrite Scarlett 6i6
"We like the way it looks, sounds and behaves and it is priced very competitively."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
Korg Volca Bass
"These are deservedly going to sell by the boatload and we can only imagine excitedly what Korg has in store around the corner."
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 271)
Olympus LS-14 Digital Recorder
"Obviously the LS-14 isn't an alternative to going into the studio, but it is a handy, relatively inexpensive way to ensure you capture those inspired moments of creativity without fail."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 271)
Sony Sound Forge Pro 11
"Perhaps not an essential upgrade for existing users, but clearly the best Sound Forge yet, with excellent bundled effects."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 197)
KMI QuNexus
"A personable little controller with a unique feature set that would make it a useful addition to any laptop bag."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 197)
Audio Artery One DJ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Showing plenty of promise in its initial release, with some improvements and refinements, One DJ could be a hit."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Artery One DJ review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 197)