IK Multimedia iKlip Stand review

The iKlip Stand is a great mounting solution for the iPad musician. If only the claw was adjustable.

An iPad "riser", the iKlip Stand comes with a hefty low-profile metal reinforced base and a sturdy desktop clamp, giving you the option of placing it directly on a desk or clamping it to a keyboard stand, desk edge, etc.

"It's a paragon of stability - you certainly won't be knocking it over by accident in the course of normal iPad operation"

Either way, it's a paragon of stability - you certainly won't be knocking it over by accident in the course of normal iPad operation. Its two articulation points give great positional range, and the height feels just right.

The iPad (2, 3 or 4 - there's a separate Mini version, at the same price) itself is inserted into the three-sided "claw", which fits perfectly: again, it ain't going anywhere. However, therein lie a couple of problems. The first is that cases have to be removed - when we say it's a perfect fit, we really mean it.

And second, if you're the kind of iPad owner who always has to have the latest model, you'd better hope that Apple don't change the casing with the iPad 5, because if they do, you'll be the proud owner of an elaborate (but effective!) paperweight.

If you can live with that, the iKlip Stand is a great mounting solution for the iPad musician. If only the claw was adjustable.