New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (November 2011)
Stanton SCS.4DJ (£459)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The ultimate all-in-one DJ solution that even hardened CD jocks will enjoy playing parties with.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stanton SCS.4DJ
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Teenage Engineering OP-1 (€799)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not cheap, but the beautifully designed OP-1 is fun, inspiring and unique sounding.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Teenage Engineering OP-1
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Presonus StudioLive 16.0.2 (£1249)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Surprisingly comprehensive features and quality for such a small package and price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PreSonus StudioLive 16.0.2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Alesis iO Dock (£140)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“All the connections you need to turn your iPad into a functional studio. What's not to like?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis iO Dock
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Native Instruments Komplete 8 Ultimate (€999)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Komplete Ultimate by name and as ultimately complete as you could wish for by nature.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NI Komplete 8 Ultimate
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Vienna Symphonic Library Vienna Suite (£425)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A superb collection of high quality audio tools and two reverbs at a price you can afford.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vienna Symphonic Library Vienna Suite
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Native Instruments Guitar Rig 5 Pro (€179)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A smart upgrade for a feature-laden amp sim that remains a joy to use.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Guitar Rig 5 Pro
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 170)
Blue Cat Audio MB Dynamix Pack (TBC)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A super-flexible, great-sounding plug-in combo for the more technically inclined.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Cat Audio MB Dynamix Pack
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 170)
Synapse Audio EKS Pro ($39)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent value, easy-to-use kick drum synth at a price that makes it an essential purchase.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synapse Audio EKS Pro
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 170)
PSP Audioware Neon 2 ($249)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We would have liked to have seen more view options for the spectrum analyser, and the price to new customers is a consideration. But overall, the refit of this EQ makes it much improved and more suited to both mastering and mixing duties.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware Neon 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 170)
White Noise Audio Genome (£8.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Genome is the MIDI sequencer app many of us have been waiting for.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: White Noise Audio Genome
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 170)
Livid Instruments ohmRGB ($699)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The RGB's colour LEDs and expansion slot add more flexibility to an already awesome device.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Livid Instruments OhmRGB
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Numark iDJ Live (£80)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Fun, but ultimately too basic to make it an iPad DJ's solution. Perhaps a tad premature.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Numark iDJ Live
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Propellerhead Software Reason 6 (£349)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Reason has always been a great track-starter, and now it's a terrific track-finisher too. Full props to Propellerhead!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Propellerhead Software Reason 6
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
DiscoDSP Corona ($139)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you're a total beginner, a habitual synth-fiddler or after digital grit to complement your existing synths, try Corona out.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: discoDSP Corona
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
Quik Quak MashTactic (£50)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you've ever wanted to extract a sample from a mix, this would have helped. Fact.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: QuikQuak MashTactic
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
Siren Audio Lorelei Suite (£55)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Experimentalists and sound designers take heed, for the Lorelei Suite could be a powerful ally in your sonic crusades.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Siren Audio Lorelei Suite
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
kiloHearts kHs ONE (€79)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“kHs ONE proves that a bread-and-butter virtual analogue, when done right, can still cause heads to turn and ears to prick up.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: kiloHearts kHs ONE
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
PSP Audioware NobleQ ($69)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A Pultec-style EQ is always good to have in your bag of mixing tricks, and this one is all that and more.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware NobleQ
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
Retronyms Tabletop (£10.49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Shows potential, but needs to try harder.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Retronyms Tabletop
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
Native Instruments Studio Drummer (€149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Slick, solid virtual drum package.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Studio Drummer
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
Best Service World Percussion (£529)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Excellent pro-level collection - others may want to wait for the Compact edition.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Best Service World Percussion
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
Acorn Instruments Masterkey 49 (£100)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solid if unremarkable offering from Acorn.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acorn Instruments Masterkey 49
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
M-Audio Keystation Mini 32 (£55)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Excellent addition to the mini-keyboard market.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio Keystation Mini 32
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 171)
Universal Audio UAD Ampex ATR-102 Plug-in ($349)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Adds warmth, colour and a classic sound to your mastered mixes. Another great UAD-2 plug.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD Ampex ATR-102 Plug-in
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Event 20/20BAS V3 (£758)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Serious low-end with bags of low distortion power to boot - a pleasure to listen to and work with.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Event 20/20BAS V3
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 245)
Clavia Nord Electro 3HP (£2299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The weighted keyboard extends the E3's appeal, and its power makes it a leader in the market.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord Electro 3HP
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 246)
Boss Micro BR BR-80 (£235)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The musician's go-anywhere companion – record, compose or practise wherever you may be.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss Micro BR BR-80
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 246)
Waves H-EQ Hybrid Equalizer ($150)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“In a crowded marketplace, there's always room for quality. H-EQ has it by the bucket-load.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves H-EQ Hybrid Equalizer
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 246)
Thermionic Culture Phoenix SB Sidechain (£3570)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A simple design offering stunning quality and creativity across an uncommon range of applications.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Thermionic Culture Phoenix SB Sidechain
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 246)
