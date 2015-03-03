New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2015)
PositiveGrid BIAS iPad
Another month, another collection of the best independent reviews of plugins, DAWS, interfaces, synths and other music-making gear, courtesy of our sister magazines Future Music and Computer Music.
All of the reviews published here originally featured in issue Future Music and Computer Music, starting with Positive Grid's excellent amp-building BIAS iPad app...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A practical way to greatly expand your iPad amp options."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PositiveGrid BIAS iPad review
db Audioware Flying Haggis
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There might only be one amp, but it's capable of a wide range of sounds."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: db Audioware Flying Haggis review
Yonac ToneStack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this price, it's a bargain buy that covers many bases."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yonac ToneStack review
Drawmer MC2.1 Monitor Controller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A solid monitor controller with transparent signal path and flexible connectivity at a realistic price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drawmer MC2.1 Monitor Controller review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
Eisenberg Vier
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent synth, the lack of mixer section notwithstanding, with a very distinctive tonal colour."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eisenberg Vier review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
Samson Concert 88 Handheld
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An inexpensive way to get the wireless vocal microphone job done but with tonal limitations."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Samson Concert 88 Handheld review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
Fluid Audio FX8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Nearfield coaxial monitors with 8-inch bass drivers for under £300 - the FX8s are great value."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fluid Audio FX8 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
UAD 7.11 plugins
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Variable Mu and RMX16, in particular, offer the key sounds of classic hardware to your DAW."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD 7.11 plugins review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
Prodipe ST-USB Lanen Mic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The price is attractive but it's probably worth checking out other options too."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Prodipe ST-USB Lanen Mic review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
Spitfire Audio HZ02 Hans Zimmer Percussion Los Angeles
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're looking for Rock drums, either for production or scoring work, you should definitely make checking out this library a priority."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio HZ02 Hans Zimmer Percussion Los Angeles review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
KOMA Attenuator Cable
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For the money, giving emergency attenuation right where you need it, it'd be well worth having a few of these handy."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KOMA Attenuator Cable review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
Slate Digital Virtual Mix Rack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With superlative signal processing in an intuitive interface, VMR is one of the finest classic hardware emulation setups to date."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital Virtual Mix Rack review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 214)
GForce Software Oddity2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A spot-on emulation of the classic ARP Odyssey in its various incarnations, with some very well thought-out new features."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GForce Software Oddity2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 214)
Spitfire Audio HZ03 Hans Zimmer Percussion London Solos
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Offering a 'fine brush stroke' approach to what was already a versatile, high quality percussion library."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio HZ03 Hans Zimmer Percussion London Solos review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
UDG Creator Laptop Stand
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Creator Laptop Stand is the best DJ-orientated laptop stand we've used. And, at this price, we'd expect it to be!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UDG Creator Laptop Stand review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 214)
Korg Module
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Hook Module up to a decent MIDI keyboard and you have a genuine performance instrument that any skilled player would have a ball with."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Module review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 214)
Vengeance Sound Essential FX Bundle 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Improving on the original EFX Bundle with its considerably more interesting, creative angle, Bundle 2 is worth every penny of its modest asking price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vengeance Sound Essential FX Bundle 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 214)
Akai MPX16
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The MPX16 is a great starter sampler and does basic sampling and sample playback well."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPX16 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 288)
Alesis VI61 Keyboard Controller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Strikes a great balance between playability and control with rotaries, buttons and assignable pads galore."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis VI61 Keyboard Controller review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 289)
Zoom TAC-2R
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Zoom's TAC-2 concept remains the most cost-effective way to record audio via Thunderbolt."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom TAC-2R review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 289)
Korg Electribe Music Production Station
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Although limited to its own onboard voices, this Electribe is fun, flexible and capable of some great results."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Electribe Music Production Station review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 289)
Positive Grid BIAS Professional
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An amp sim plug-in that goes a step further."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Positive Grid BIAS Professional review
Akai Rhythm Wolf
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Some solid drums, a usable bass synth and strong sequencing capabilities make this a good deal!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai Rhythm Wolf review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 289)
EastWest Hollywood Orchestra Diamond Edition
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Incredibly powerful and flexible, with masses of articulations and effects and vast sonic capabilities."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EastWest Hollywood Orchestra Diamond Edition review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 289)
Studiologic Sledge v2.0
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great-sounding Waldorf VA engine, decent FX, user samples and wavetables. Don't overlook it!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Studiologic Sledge v2.0 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 289)
