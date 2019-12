There might only be one amp, but it's capable of a wide range of sounds.

It has been around on desktop systems for some time, but db Audioware's Flying Haggis is now available for iOS.

What you get is a colourful but simple interface that offers a single amp with drive, distort and compress knobs and three-band EQ.

This feeds a choice of six cabinets with various mic'ing options and reverb. You also get six stompboxes - noise gate, auto wah, phaser, tremolo, echo and chorus - and a bunch of well thought-out presets give you access to a range of amp and effects tones.