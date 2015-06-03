New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (June 2015)
Lindell Audio ChannelX
From new plugins to audio interfaces, virtual instruments, microphones and monitors, it's been a review-packed month.
Here we've gathered all of the music tech reviews (originally published in our sister mags Computer Music and Future Music) to feature on the site during May 2015.
Kicking things off, it's the Lindell Audio ChannelX plugin...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A refreshing alternative to the usual lookalike emulations, Lindell's plugin debut packs in lush, analogue vibes aplenty."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lindell Audio ChannelX review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Boz Digital Labs +10dB Bundle
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's great to see such characterful hardware captured so effectively, even if that includes the frustrating aspects of the originals."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boz Digital Labs +10dB Bundle review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
DopeVST Crate Digger
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If old-skool hip-hop is in any way your flava, this is essential."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DopeVST Crate Digger review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sonible Frei:raum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Utterly admirable in its approach, Frei:raum can be a bit too forward-thinking for its own good, but when it works, it's spectacular."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonible Frei:raumreview
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
2CAudio Kaleidoscope
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A unique and powerful technical triumph that deserves attention from sound designers and adventurous musicians, despite its highly particular sound."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 2CAudio Kaleidoscope review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Alesis SamplePad Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The SamplePad Pro is well priced and it keeps your sampling and triggering options open."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis SamplePad Pro review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Steinberg UR12
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this price, it's impossible not to recommend the UR12 to anyone seeking an on-the-go solution for recording."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg UR12 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Native Instruments Emotive Strings
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An instrument built to give the media composer immediate results and sound superb doing it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Emotive Strings review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Sonic Faction Archetype Ableton Bundle
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A truly mighty bundle."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Faction Archetype Ableton Bundle review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audient iD22 Audio Interface
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A solid interface with top-notch sound quality. Bar some very minor reservations, highly recommended."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audient iD22 Audio Interface review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
HoRNet FilterSolo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A sound investment at this price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet FilterSolo review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
M-Audio BX5 Carbon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Compact, solid and surprisingly loud, this is an ideal affordable monitor for smaller spaces."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio BX5 Carbon review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Audio-Technica AT5045
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The innovative yet simple design delivers excellent sonics and a rare versatility. Seriously impressive."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio-Technica AT5045 review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Synchro Arts Revoice Pro 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"In terms of workflow enhancement, DAW integration and audio quality, you cannot afford to ignore it."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synchro Arts Revoice Pro 3 review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Siren Audio Feedback 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Its less-than-intuitive interface and suboptimal manual limit Feedback 2's appeal, but it'll still interest those who like weird and wonderful sounds."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Siren Audio Feedback 2 review
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Mackie CR3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With powerful, detailed sounds and great value for money, the CR3s might surprise you."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mackie CR3 review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Modor NF-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The NF-1 is well-built and hands-on and its sound engine is powerful and versatile."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Modor NF-1 review
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)