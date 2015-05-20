HoRNet FilterSolo review

HoRNet's newest plugin, FilterSolo, is a multimode resonant filter with envelope and LFO.

Low-pass, High-pass, Band-pass and Band-stop filters are available, with slopes of 12dB or 24dB per octave.

The cutoff frequency and resonance can each be modulated by its own LFO and envelope follower, with the depths of all four assignments set by the sliders.

The LFOs offer four waveshapes and can be synced to host tempo (1/16 to 1 bar) or run free, while the envelope Attack and Release times range from 10-1000ms.

The sloping Attack/Release graphic in the main display is quite cool, but we'd prefer to see actual time values as well.

There's also a moderately effective Analog saturation mode, and imperceptible hiss (-120dB) can be added.

The filter itself sounds good - sharp and responsive if not particularly characterful - and our only real issues are the puzzlingly subtle Hiss feature, the wilfully uninformative display and the absence of any presets.