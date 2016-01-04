New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2016)
ROLI Seaboard Rise
A lot of folks may have been winding down at the back end of 2015, but the MusicRadar tech reviews team was still hard at work, casting its collective eye over the latest plugins, controllers and other hardware.
Here, we round up all of the tech reviews that originally appeared on the site in December, starting with the ROLI Seaboard Rise.
“A giant leap forward for keyboard- kind, the Rise is an innovative product which oozes quality.”
4.5 out of 5
Analogue Solutions Nyborg 24 Module
“If we were in the market for a grown-up analogue monosynth, we would certainly put the Analogue Solutions Nyborg units on our short list.”
4.5 out of 5
Roger Linn Design Linnstrument
“LinnStrument feels like a proper instrument and really helps to bring sounds to life.”
4.5 out of 5
iZotope RX5
“The RX audio processing platform just keeps getting better. Creative as well as ingeniously practical.”
5 out of 5
Novation Circuit
“Circuit is fun, fluid and intuitive with a strong range of built-in sounds. Highly recommended.”
4.5 out of 5
Nord Stage 2 EX 88
“Its no menu diving/live focused approach is still hard to beat and the sounds/facilities are top-notch.”
4.5 out of 5
Neat Beecaster
“This is a handy USB mic offering quality sound capture for a wide range of sources.”
4.5 out of 5
Shure Motiv Mvi Interface
“£95 is a fair price for an iOS compatible peripheral of this quality.”
4.5 out of 5
Audio-Technica ATH-M70x
“A comfortable design that has the power and durability to meet the demands of performers and DJs.”
3.5 out of 5
Analogue Solutions Nyborg 12 Module
“A well-built analogue rack synth with plenty of character and ample modulation possibilities.”
4.5 out of 5
M-Audio Code Series 25-Key Controller
“Not the most intuitive editing system but more control than you could shake the proverbial stick at.”
4 out of 5
Native Instruments Reaktor 6
“Version 6 of Reaktor finally realises the series' potential as a practical way to make your own instruments and effects.”
5 out of 5
MeldaProduction MMultiBandBitFun
“With a bite even stronger than its bark, MMultiBandBitFun deserves to attract and repel potential users in equal measure, depending on their sonic tastes.”
3.5 out of 5
M-Audio Code Series 49-Key Controller
“A welcome addition to M-Audio's catalogue.”
4 out of 5
NI Maschine and Ableton Push covers
“Whether you want to keep the dust off your controller in the studio or protect it from spillages and impacts on stage, Decksaver is a great-looking, 100% effective, slightly pricey solution.”
4.5 out of 5
Output Audio Exhale
“As a genuinely inspirational vocal-based 'synth' for dance, electronic, ambient and soundtrack production, it's a breath of fresh air.”
4.5 out of 5
VirSyn Poseidon Synth
“A hugely creative iPad synth at a very reasonable price.”
4.5 out of 5
DMG Audio Expurgate
“Creative, fast and functional, Expurgate is one of very few gate plugins on the market deserving of 'essential' status.”
5 out of 5
Accusonus Era-D
“Although Era-D only reduces reverb, it does a great job of drying out source material, and noise reduction is a bonus.”
4 out of 5
Plugin Boutique Carbon Electra
“While it's never going to change the world of synthesis, Carbon Electra sounds gorgeous and is inspirationally easy to use.”
4 out of 5
Lindell Audio 254E
“Another classic hardware emulation that perhaps sticks to the original more rigidly than it needs to in some areas but sounds essentially identical to it.”
4.5 out of 5
Sonimus Burnley 73
“Everyone should have a 1073 emulation in their arsenal, and when you can get one this good for the same price as a night out, there's absolutely no reason not to.”
5 out of 5
