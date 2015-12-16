NI Maschine and Ableton Push covers review

Whether you want to keep the dust off your controller in the studio or protect it from spillages and impacts on stage, Decksaver is a great-looking, 100% effective, slightly pricey solution.

Based in West Yorkshire, and "drawing on 45 years in plastics manufacturing", Decksaver makes hard covers for turntables, mixers, synths, grooveboxes and MIDI controllers.

The Producer range includes bespoke covers for, amongst other things, the NI Maschine family, and the original Ableton Push (we expect the Push 2 version to arrive soon).

The transparent polycarbonate used by Decksaver is light and incredibly tough - we didn't take an axe to them or anything, but standing on them, flexing them and flinging them around made no impression whatsoever.

The fit and finish can't be faulted, either - they snap into place cleanly and tightly, with all ports remaining uncovered.

The only problem is that once you've bought one for your MIDI controller, you'll want them for the rest of your gear, too.