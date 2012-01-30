New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2012)
Dmitry Sches Diversion ($180)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest plug-ins, monitors, iOS apps, synths, interfaces, controllers, DAWs and other products to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythmm Total Guitar and Guitarist’s test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 173/174, Future Music issues 248/249, Rhythm issue 198, Total Guitar issue 223 and Guitarist issue 350.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Dmitry Sches Diversion.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Recommended to preset lovers and hardcore sound designers alike, this is a great, thoroughly contemporary synth.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dmitry Sches Diversion
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 173)
Image-Line Groove Machine ($149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“You'll have great fun with Groove Machine, but it has too many limitations tobe your primary music-making tool.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Image-Line Groove Machine
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 173)
BUY: Image-Line Groove Machine currently available from:
US: Full Compass
Native Instruments Solid Mix Series ($199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It hasn't been in the mix processor market for long, but with releases like this, NI is proving to be a real contender.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Solid Mix Series
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 173)
Tone2 AkustiX Enhancer ($79)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not so hot for mastering, but AkustiX Enhancer can bring some unusual, unique enhancements to the mix.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tone2 AkustiX Enhancer
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 173)
Dave Smith Instruments & Roger Linn Design Tempest ($1999)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Redefines what a drum machine should be. Doubtless destined to be a future classic.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Instruments & Roger Linn Design Tempest
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 248)
BUY: Dave Smith Instruments & Roger Linn Design Tempest currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Intermorphic Mixtikl 4 ($25)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you can see past the slightly ropey interface, you'll find a rich generative music app capable of compelling results.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Intermorphic Mixtikl 4
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 173)
VirSyn Addictive Synth (£6.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent addition to the iPad's growing synth arsenal - you really can't go wrong with this.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VirSyn Addictive Synth
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 173)
Novation Impulse 49 (£250)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Impulse is well featured, though Automap 4.1 has a bug with third-party plug-ins using Logic. Other than that, we have no hesitation recommending it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Impulse 49
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 248)
BUY: Novation Impulse 49 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Roland SPD-SX (£585)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is a must-have product which could make me run out of adjectives describing it - suffice to say the SPD-SX is as stunning as it is formidable!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland SPD-SX Sample Pad
BUY: Roland SPD-SX Sample Pad currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Avid Pro Tools 10 (£599)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The upgrade fee is a little hard to swallow, but taken on its own terms, Pro Tools is still awesome for recording and mixing.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Avid Pro Tools 10
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
BUY: Avid Pro Tools 10 currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Blue Microphones Yeti Pro (£209)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It might not be the most affordable unit out there, but desktop USB mics don't get much better than this.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Yeti Pro
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 350)
BUY: Blue Yeti Pro currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
iZotope Ozone 5 ($249)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This massive update takes Ozone to another level, keeping apace with the best of today's mixing and mastering software.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Ozone 5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
BUY: iZotope Ozone 5 currently available from:
UK: DV247
Linplug Relectro ($79)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A flawed but intriguing processor that'll no doubt find favour with experimentalists and sound design fiends.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: LinPlug Relectro
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2.5 ($99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If ever there was a desert island synth, SynthMaster is it, covering all sonic bases with authority and a superb tone.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2.5
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
BUY: KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2.5 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Audio Damage Filterstation ($49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For a flexible, no-nonsense filter plug-in, Filterstation is bang on the money.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audio Damage Filterstation
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
DMG Audio EQuick (£75)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Another powerful and well-thought-out mixing tool from DMGAudio, putting a different spin on EQuality's proven sound.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DMGAudio EQuick
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
Toontrack Metal Machine EZX (£55)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The king of virtual metal kits? It could well be…”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Metal Machine EZX
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
BUY: Toontrack Metal Machine EZX currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Moog Animoog (£20.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“No longer a bargain, but still a quality product.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Music Animoog
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
BUY: Moog Music Animoog currently available from:
US: Full Compass
Best Service Chris Hein Horns Compact (£159)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A strong budget option.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Best Service Chris Hein Horns Compact
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
BUY: Best Service Chris Hein Horns Compact currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Slate Digital VCC RC-Tube ($74)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Get yourself down the Tube…”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital VCC RC-Tube
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
Image-Line Harmor ($149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Additive synthesis is finally coming of age, with synths such as Harmor easily living up to the potential for massive sonic firepower.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Image-Line Harmor
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 174)
BUY: Image-Line Harmor currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Line 6 Mobile In Mobile POD (TBC)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A promising package dragged down by its various flaws.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 Mobile In and Mobile POD
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 223)
BUY: Line 6 Mobile In and Mobile POD currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Brainworx VSC-2 Plug-in (€237)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“To keep the status quo or for some real punch, the VCS-2 won't let you down. Highly recommended.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Brainworx VSC-2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 248)
KRK Systems Rokit RP10-3 (TBC)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The RP10-3s offer high-quality three-way monitoring at an incredibly competitive price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KRK Rokit RP10-3
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 248)
BUY: KRK Rokit RP10-3 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Apogee Jam (£75)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A treat to use, and a no-brainer for guitarists looking to maximise the value of their iPad.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Apogee Jam
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 248)
BUY: Apogee Jam currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Olympus LS-3 (£180)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Another simply excellent recorder from Olympus.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Olympus LS-3
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 248)
Arturia Oberheim SEM V (€229)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Not just an emulation of a classic, this is a great synth in its own right.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Oberheim SEM V
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: Arturia Oberheim SEM V currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Korg Monotron Delay (£42)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An FX monster with a great delay section. A shame about the filter's fixed resonance.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Monotron Delay
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: Korg Monotron Delay currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Korg Monotron Duo (£42)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An extra oscillator and new ribbon modes make the Duo first-class for melodies”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Monotron Duo
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: Korg Monotron Duo currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Liine Lemur iOS (£35)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The most powerful music controller ever, on the most intuitive platform around, at a very reasonable price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liine Lemur iOS
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
Steinberg Yamaha Vintage Channel Strip (£320)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Competent but not top-drawer stuff.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Vintage Channel Strip bundle
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: Yamaha Vintage Channel Strip bundle currently available from:
UK: DV247
Steinberg Yamaha Vintage Open Deck (£168)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An intriguing prospect that ultimately fails to excite.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Vintage Open Deck bundle
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: Yamaha Vintage Open Deck bundle currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
US: Full Compass
Steinberg Yamaha Vintage Stomp Pack (£168)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A reasonable plug-in bundle that doesn't do enough to really stand out.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Vintage Stomp Pack bundle
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: Yamaha Vintage Stomp Pack bundle currently available from:
UK: DV247
M-Audio BX5 D2 (£190)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The new BX5 design equates to yet more quality while affordability is retained.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio BX5 D2
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: M-Audio BX5 D2 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
Ultimate Support MS-100 Speaker Stands (£378)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Highly recommended.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ultimate Support MS-100 Speaker Stands
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: Ultimate Support MS-100 Speaker Stands currently available from:
UK: DV247
iLuv iSP170 (£15)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“OK if you just want to amp up your laptop.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iLuv iSP170
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
Crane Stand Pro laptop stand (£149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you want a lovely-looking stand that's built like a tank, here it is.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Crane Stand Pro
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: Crane Stand Pro currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
Presonus Studio One 2 Professional (£330)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A few niggles remain, but overall version 2 turns Studio One into a formidable DAW.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PreSonus Studio One 2 Professional
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
BUY: PreSonus Studio One 2 Professional currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Universal Audio UAD-2 MXR Flanger/Doubler plug-in ($199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Warm, rich flanging/doubling with plenty of options from another successful UAD emulation.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD-2 MXR Flanger/Doubler plug-in
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 249)
Liked this? Now read: The best music tech gear of 2011: synths, DAWs, plug-ins, keyboards, apps and more
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Connect with Rhythm: via Twitter and Facebook
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter