Seymour Duncan recreates the sound of Megadeth’s Rust In Peace with Dave Mustaine Thrash Factor pickup

Guitar humbuckers replicate MegaDave’s unique JB

Seymour Duncan has announced Dave Mustaine signature Thrash Factor pickups, based on the humbuckers that fuelled Megadeth’s pivotal 1990 album, Rust In Peace.

For that record, Mustaine employed a Jackson King V kitted out with the classic Seymour Duncan JB/’59 pairing, but according to Dave, the bridge ’bucker’s tone differed from your common-or-garden JB.

Seymour Duncan has now recreated that one-off pickup, altering the winding process to replicate the original, with a tighter low-end, slightly scooped mids and more aggressive highs than the stock JB.

The Dave Mustaine Thrash Factor bridge pickup is available now for $105, or as a set with a SH-1n 59 neck humbucker in matching matt finish. See Seymour Duncan for more info.

