Tascam’s Portacapture X8 is a high-spec multitrack recorder that fits in your pocket

You might think that you have your mobile recording requirements covered off by your phone, but one look at the new Tascam Portacapture X8 might be enough to convince you otherwise.

First impressions are that it’s a bit of a beast, offering 192kHz multitrack recording and a multitude of features that make it suitable for capturing everything from music to podcasts, interviews and vlogs.

There are six setup modes, each of which immediately optimises the X8 for a specific recording situation. Settings are made on the 3.5-inch colour touchscreen, which promises to make operation a breeze.

A couple of 14.6mm diameter condenser microphones are built into the X8, supported by Tascam’s own HDDA preamps. The detachable mic mechanism is said to make it easy to set the available A-B and X-Y mic patterns.

As well as the mics, there are four XLR and 1/4-inch inputs that can capture mic and line-level signals, along with aux in, line out and camera in/out connections.

Thanks to the built-in DSP, you also get a Compressor, Limiter, Low-Cut Filter, Noise Gate, Reverb and Auto Gain Control, while wireless control can be enabled by downloading the dedicated app and using the optional Bluetooth dongle.

Multitrack recording capability extends to eight tracks (Specifically, six tracks plus two mix) and, as well as operating standalone, the X8 can also function as an 8-in/2-out USB Type C audio interface. You can record on SD cards up to 512GB in capacity.