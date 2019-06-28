Summer NAMM 2019: Grez Guitars unveils its first solidbody, The Folsom

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Up-and-coming California co Grez Guitars - responsible for The Mendocino and Mendocino Baritone - has announced its first solidbody electric guitar, The Folsom.

Most notably, The Folsom features the unusual pairing of a Tele bridge pickup and Firebird neck pickup, a combination we can’t recall seeing too often.

There’s also a choice of bridges, including string-through Tele, Mastery with Bigsby B5 or Mastery and Grez stainless steel trapeze tailpiece.

The satin nitro-finished basswood body should clock in at just under 7lbs, according to Grez Guitars, while the Honduran mahogany neck is fitted with a Macassar ebony fretboard.

The Folsom is available to order now in Light Cream, Dark Natural, or Pearl Metallic Grey, with prices starting at $2,480.

Head on over to Grez Guitars for more info.