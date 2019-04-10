Solar Guitars unleashes E1.6FRW and S1.7PB seven-string guitars

Ola Englund - YouTube star and purveyor of fine metal guitars - has announced two new electric guitars in his burgeoning Solar Guitars line-up, the E1.6FRW and S1.7PB seven-string.

The Explorer-style E1.6FRW features a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck with 24.75”-scale ebony fingerboard, and a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge.

The S1.7PB, meanwhile, boasts a mahogany body with poplar burl veneer top, plus a neck-through construction with five-piece maple/jatoba neck and 26.5”-scale ebony fingerboard, and an Evertune bridge.

Both models come equipped with two coil-splittable Duncan Solar humbuckers, Solar 18:1 locking tuners and super-jumbo stainless steel frets.

The E1.6FRW ($/€899) and S1.7PB ($/€1,299) are available now - see Solar Guitars for more info.