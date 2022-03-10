Seriously improve your band’s sound with up to 70% off PA equipment right now at Sweetwater

Is your band finally ready to take to the stage and get your music out there? Well, you're going to need to invest in some quality live sound equipment. Okay, we know that PA gear isn't as sexy as a new electric guitar , bass or drum kit , but it is a big part of your live sound - arguably the most important. Luckily, you'll be able to hit the road running, as Sweetwater is currently offering up to 70% off a range of live sound equipment as well as Bonus Bucks to spend in-store .

It may seem strange, but all of us at MusicRadar get excited when we see a sale focusing purely on live sound gear - not because we are crazy into large black boxes, but because it means local bands can instantly improve their sound without draining the band bank account. One of the best deals we've spotted in this mega sale has to be $350 off the very powerful - and easy to use - Line 6 StageSource L2m . This modern PA speaker is incredibly versatile. It can be used as a stand-alone system for the budding singer-songwriter, a pair could easily be used as the front of house speakers for a full band, and turned on their side, they could even be used as monitors.

Sweetwater Live Sound Month Sale: Up to 70% off

Now might be the time to upgrade your band's live sound equipment, with Sweetwater offering up to 70% off a massive range of giggable gear. From speakers to microphones, DI boxes to stands, there is plenty on offer.

We've also spotted a cracking bundle offer on a pair of Sennheiser e 825 vocal microphones , which gets you two outstanding mics for only $109. We are big fans of Sennheiser recording microphones - and their stellar studio headphones, for that matter. These German-made mics offer unrivalled clarity, and the build quality is second to none.

Speaking of headphones, the DJs out there will want to take advantage of this $50 off the popular Shure SRH750DJ Pros . These DJ headphones are made to withstand the harsh conditions of the club while still being comfortable and, more importantly, fantastic sounding.

Obviously, that's not all that's on offer, so it's worth taking the time to browse through the entire Live Sound Month sale to see if your band could use any of the items on offer. You have until 31 March to grab a bargain.

