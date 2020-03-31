Save up to 94% today on guitar, drum and recording courses in the Udemy Flash Sale

We’re all looking for things to fill our days at the moment. One of the silver linings in this global crisis is that more people are using their time to delve into creative pursuits. In particular, people are going deeper with home recording, whilst others are picking up an instrument for the first time. As a website for musicians, MusicRadar fully supports this.
If you’ve thought about dipping your toe in, or using this time to learn a new skill, Udemy is running a flash sale on all of its courses – including guitar, drums, bass and recording lessons for all skill levels – with prices starting from as little as £11.99 for hours of excellent video tuition. Some of these courses can cost up to £199.99, so now is a good time to strike if you’ve been thinking about it.
What’s more, once you’ve signed up, you have lifetime access to the content. The flash sale ends today! We've selected some of our musician-friendly highlights below.
What is Udemy?
Udemy is an online tuition platform offering over 100,000 courses, led by expert tutors, on almost any subject you can think of. Want to learn how to mic up a drum kit? There’s a course for that. Want to use your extra free time to record some vocals? This course will show you how.
Udemy guitar course highlights
Complete guitar system: beginner to advanced
Was £199.99, now £12.99
– New to guitar? This will be the only course you will ever need
– Have you playing the guitar in the shortest amount of time
– Play songs and master chords, scales and guitar theory
– Sharpen your chord transitioning, strumming, fretting and pickingView Deal
The professional guitar masterclass
Was £199.99, now £12.99
– Develop your own unique voice on the guitar
– Understand and APPLY music theory
– Play any chord anywhere on the neck
– Immediately know what scales to play
– Understand the CAGED SystemView Deal
Udemy recording course highlights
Recording Your Own Music: A Step-By-Step Guide for Musicians
Was £199.99, now £13.99
– Set up an audio interface to work seamlessly with your computer
– Record acoustic and electric instruments
– Fix timing and tuning issues and edit out unwanted sections
– Create a release-ready final mix using compression, EQ, reverb
– Export your final mix into your preferred digital formatView Deal
Home Recording: Budget Audio Recording on a Laptop
Was £29.99, now £11.99
– Set up, configure, and record using your laptop computer.
– Make good (smart) gear purchases.
– Place microphones correctly for optimal qualityView Deal
Udemy drum course highlights
Learn to play the drums
Was £89.99, now £11.99
– Learn different rhythms
– Learn to play rudiments
– Learn to play rock grooves
– Learn different styles of drumming
– Learn drum music theory and drum notationView Deal
Learn to play the drums without a drum kit
Was £24.99, now £11.99
– Understand coordination, rhythm and timing
– Play rudiments to build hand coordination
– Play a rock groove
– Read drum music and understand how it works
– Play complex hand and foot patternsView Deal
