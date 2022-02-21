SampleRadar: 193 free trance basics samples

Trance is the electronic music genre that just won't quit, with its sound continuing to pop up all over the place.

If you're a would-be trance producer, this week's SampleRadar collection will give you the basic elements you need to get started.

What you need to know

The trance basics samples are divided into five folders: Beats, Drum Hits, FX, Loops and Rolls.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The trance basics samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 140bpm

FX

Loop 135bpm

Roll 140bpm

Trance basics samples: click to download

Trance basics samples (128MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 70,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub