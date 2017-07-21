SampleRadar: 252 free bendy bassline samples

Today's EDM, dubstep and DnB basslines often have plenty of movement, both up and down and from side to side.

We're bringing you a sizeable collection of bendy bottom ends, which come bursting with distortion and growl.

What you need to know

The bendy bassline samples are supplied in two main folders, and then categorised by tempo within.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The bendy bassline samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bendy bassline samples: click to download

Bendy bassline samples (132MB)

